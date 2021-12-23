California man, driving past Decatur with 160 pounds of cannabis, gets 7 year sentence

DECATUR — A California man, intercepted by police while driving past Decatur in a van packed with 160 pounds of cannabis, has been sent to prison for seven years.

Vincent D. Johnson, 64, took a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Daniel L. Fultz, which saw him admit to a single charge of unlawful possession of of the drug with intent to deliver. Two further charges of cannabis trafficking and possession of the drug were dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

Johnson, appearing in court Wednesday, was also ordered to pay a $250 fee to cover the costs of having his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

The charges against Johnson stem from a vehicle stop carried out on Interstate 72 by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the evening of Feb. 18, 2020.

A sworn affidavit signed by Deputy Matthew Hunt said the van had been pulled over for traffic infractions but police became suspicious while talking to Johnson. Hunt said Johnson told him he was buying the van but then claimed he didn’t know who the owner was.

Later, he admitted to having the drugs stowed in the back and also told police there was another man in the vehicle, 42-year-old Joshua A. Fitch, whom Johnson identified as a hitchhiker. Hunt described him as being found under a blanket in the back of the van, where he “appeared to be hiding," and he was booked on the same original charges as Johnson.

Both men filed a motion in December of 2020 arguing the drug seizure was done improperly and should be thrown out as evidence. Geisler had denied that motion and denied a motion to reconsider that decision after a further hearing in February.

But in October, in a bench trial, Geisler found Fitch, also from California, not guilty of all charges. Fitch, whose defense attorney was Mark Kevin Wykoff Sr., said his client had known nothing about the drugs and was just trying to reach the bedside of his dying grandmother in Columbus, Ohio.

Wykoff had pointed out that his story had checked out when investigated by police. The grandmother died while Fitch was being held in the Macon County Jail. He was released immediately following his acquittal.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

