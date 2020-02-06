Cancer Care Center of Decatur celebrates 10 years

DECATUR — Suzie Fogerson, 71, has been a patient at the Cancer Care Center of Decatur for 10 years after being treated for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her doctor, Dr. James Wade III, was also the physician who cared for her parents. “I admire Dr. Wade and he’s done a good job,” she said.
Fogerson and her family attended the cancer center’s 10th anniversary celebration Thursday evening to show their appreciation for the work done there.
After she was diagnosed, she had her first chemotherapy treatment at another location. “Then we came over here for the second treatment,” she said. “And we’ve been here ever since.”
The public, as well as other patients and medical staff, were invited to the anniversary of the Cancer Care Center of Decatur. The center, 210 W. McKinley Ave., has provided fundamental care for those suffering from various types of cancer.
Guest speakers included Wade and John Ridley, two of the center’s original doctors, and Dr. Justin Floyd, the Cancer Care Center’s new president.
“It’s wise to make sure you have young people,” Wade said. “We will all be out there supporting him.
The Cancer Care Center is associated with Decatur Memorial Hospital. The facility has two services available in the building. On the west side is the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois for cancer services such as chemotherapy. On the east side is the Cancer Care Institute which provides services such as radiation therapy and support services.
Before the center was built, the services were available throughout areas of DMH. “Now they just come across the hallway to get the services done,” said Calvin Robinson, executive director of oncology services. “That’s the whole concept for a comprehensive cancer center. You want everything under one roof.”
Robinson said the facility has grown from a few hundred patients in its first year to thousands annually today. Services have also been added. “We treat just about any cancer that you can name,” he said.
The center is currently conducting nearly 160 clinical trials, according to Robinson said.
Wade came to Decatur in 1984 and began the Decatur Oncology and Hematology center. “We grew and changed to Cancer Care Specialists,” he said. “One doctor is now a network.”
Decatur is the main hub, which also includes facilities Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Swansea.
The staff face the family’s issues along with the patient. Emotional, physical and financial support are a part of the staff’s responsibilities.
“The oncology nurses are a fantastic part of our family, giving one-on-one services with the highest quality,” Wade said. “Nurses double check and follow up with the patients. There’s a lot going into it.”
According to the National Cancer Institute, the chance of dying from cancer has dropped in the past 10 years and will continue to drop in the coming decades.
“But you have to follow through with the care,” Wade said. “And this center brought all those things together. It’s all right here.”
Fogerson said she appreciates the facility and those who have helped her along the way.
“They have so much here that they can do for people, without sending you to other places,” she said. “And the people are here for you.”
