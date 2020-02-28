Cancer Care Center of Decatur evacuates due to odor caused by city sewer project

DECATUR — Employees and patients of the Cancer Care Center of Decatur evacuated Friday after an odor related to city sewer projects was detected.

Matt Newell, director of public works, said city staff around noon Friday inspected the facility at 210 W. McKinley Ave. He said the odor was related to a city sewer project happening nearby.

"The sewer project is basically lining the sewer with a resin that creates a new pipe," Newell said. "The resin is a glue, and the glue can have a strong smell."

Newell said he was at the facility Friday with a meter that did not detect unsafe levels of chemicals in the air.

A representative for the center's answering service said there was a gas leak in the building. Decatur Fire Capt. Tim May said they responded to the facility in the morning after a call about an odor, but did not detect anything unsafe.

Officials could not confirm the time of evacuation, but Michael Leathers, a media relations consultant for Memorial Medical Center, said "patients were sickened by the odor and had to evacuate." Leathers said it was unknown at this time of how many patients were sick and did not have information about the severity of their conditions.