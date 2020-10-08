Capri IGA reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

Each positive case involving an employee at a business requires a detailed case-by-case review by local public health. Every scenario involving a positive COVID virus case in a business has many variables that affect the outcome of each location individually such as building layout, ventilation, people being traced answering their phone or quickly calling the health department back when a message is left, and COVID protocols being followed by employees.

Deep cleaning COVID protocols are completed every night at Capri IGA to ensure customer and employee safety. In this individual case, the store was not required to close do to their timely response and cooperation. Capri IGA would like to thank everyone for their support as they navigate through COVID-19. If you were recently a customer at the Capri IGA, your exposure time and distance, especially if you were following IDPH guidelines of mask-wearing, hand washing/sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes. As always, however, you should monitor your health because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance.