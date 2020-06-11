Car in Tuesday chase involved in pursuit Wednesday, Decatur police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The same vehicle used in a police chase Tuesday was involved in a pursuit Wednesday, Decatur authorities said.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Sentra drove away at a high rate of speed after a traffic stop at Witt Street and Prairie Avenue at about at about 9:58 p.m. Wednesday. The car hit a wall in the 600 block of North Jasper Street and the driver, 29, was arrested after a short chase, police said in a statement early Thursday.

The Nissan was the same vehicle involved in an incident on Tuesday at Hickory and Lowber streets, where police pulled the car over and a 27-year-old man ran into a house in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street, police said. Law enforcement filled the eastside Decatur neighborhood as several people inside the house came out.

Police obtained a search warrant and found two illegally possessed firearms and suspected controlled substances in the house, officials said.

Police in the statement Thursday said the 29-year-old driver in Wednesday's pursuit was also at the Hickory Street home.