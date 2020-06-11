Car in Tuesday chase involved in pursuit Wednesday, Decatur police say
0 comments
top story

Car in Tuesday chase involved in pursuit Wednesday, Decatur police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The same vehicle used in a police chase Tuesday was involved in a pursuit Wednesday, Decatur authorities said. 

Police said the driver of a Nissan Sentra drove away at a high rate of speed after a traffic stop at Witt Street and Prairie Avenue at about at about 9:58 p.m. Wednesday. The car hit a wall in the 600 block of North Jasper Street and the driver, 29, was arrested after a short chase, police said in a statement early Thursday. 

The Nissan was the same vehicle involved in an incident on Tuesday at Hickory and Lowber streets, where police pulled the car over and a 27-year-old man ran into a house in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street, police said. Law enforcement filled the eastside Decatur neighborhood as several people inside the house came out.

Police obtained a search warrant and found two illegally possessed firearms and suspected controlled substances in the house, officials said. 

Police in the statement Thursday said the 29-year-old driver in Wednesday's pursuit was also at the Hickory Street home.

Decatur police Sgt. Scott Rosenbery in an email said the Sentra had been left at the scene Tuesday. A gun that had been reported stolen was also found in the car following the Wednesday chase, police said. 

The 29-year-old, who is a convicted felon and on parole, faces preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, armed habitual criminal, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. 

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.  

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News