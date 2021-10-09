Car strikes poles, catches fire in Decatur

DECATUR — A 34-year-old Decatur man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving caught fire after striking several poles early Saturday morning.
According to a
Decatur Police Department news release, officers were called to the area of West Grand Avenue and Van Dyke Street around 3:08 a.m. Saturday.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze was traveling east on Grand approaching Van Dyke in the westbound lanes when it struck the center median and lost control. The car continued east, striking a traffic control signal pole and utility pole at Van Dyke and Grand. The car caught on fire and came to final rest by the center median on the east side of the intersection.
Police said the suspected driver, who was removed from the car, had a suspended driver’s license and a blood-alcohol content of .178, more than double the legal BAC of .08.
The occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
