Careless or a knowing buyer of stolen goods? Legal battle looms for Dalton City man

DECATUR — A legal battle is shaping up to decide whether Dalton City towing company boss Gregory W. Hostetler was just careless about whom he did business with or was instead a knowing buyer of stolen catalytic converters.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try the 46-year-old Hostetler on a charge of theft at a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Hostetler entered a plea of not guilty.

He had been arrested Feb. 25 after a police operation that used both an undercover seller and a detective who sold suspect catalytic converters to Hostetler himself in one case and employees of his company in another.

Giving evidence, Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jonathan Roseman said he was the seller in one of the sales and said he was asked for no written proof he was legally allowed to sell a catalytic converter, as required by law, when he walked into Hostetler’s business.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Roseman said he had been asked for the vehicle identification number — or VIN — the converter came from, and said he provided a false one. He said no attempt was made to check whether he was a legitimate seller of the catalytic converter, which is a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and highly prized for its expensive scrap value.

Roseman said officers probing a rash of the thefts had focused their investigation on Hostetler after being told by known thieves, which cut the devices off of victims’ cars, that he was a reliable buyer. A search warrant executed at his business found around 60 catalytic converters that had been removed from various vehicles, but Roseman said police only have direct knowledge of Hostetler being involved in “at least four or five” illegal buys.

Defense attorney Joseph Basola, on cross-examination, pushed the detective to define how anyone would be able to tell a catalytic converter had been stolen? Roseman said that would be difficult, and there was no way to identify from which vehicle it had been taken.

“So how does a businessman who is buying catalytic converters, how would he know whether one was stolen or not…? the attorney asked the detective.

Rueter objected to the question, saying it called for an opinion, but the judge allowed Roseman to answer. The detective said a basic minimum way to check legitimacy of the buyer would be to ask for proper identification.

“In my case, I was never asked for an ID and never asked about any ownership of any vehicle and I never provided any written documentation of any kind,” he told the attorney.

In response to a question from Rueter, Roseman said police found no proper records or documentation of Hostetler’s catalytic converter purchases.

“And so it would be a logical conclusion then, or certainly one logical conclusion, that based upon the failure to keep that documentation, the person purchasing those catalytic converters knew there was a probability or possibility that those were stolen?” Rueter asked the detective.

Roseman agreed, and said Hostetler even told police later he suspected the converter sold to him by the confidential source working for detectives was stolen but still made no attempt to report his suspicions.

Hostetler is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 10.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.