Case of suspect in attack heading for disposition hearing

DECATUR — The case of Preston E. Thomas, the Decatur man accused of grabbing a woman and trying to hold her in a room of the Decatur Club against her will, looks to be heading to a speedy conclusion.

Thomas, 34, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday where he waived a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him on charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

Thomas entered pleas of not guilty but his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, asked Judge Rodney Forbes to schedule the case for a disposition hearing in his courtroom on Friday. Disposition usually means a defendant will enter a guilty plea, often as part of a plea deal worked out between the defense and prosecution.

Thomas also faces unrelated charges of vehicle theft, resisting police and violating court orders related to a previous domestic battery. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and those charges are also listed to be dealt with at Friday’s disposition hearing.

A previous statement from Decatur police on the Decatur Club incident said Thomas had followed a woman inside the club on the evening of Oct. 2. He trailed her up the stairs to the second floor before grabbing her, pulling her into an empty room and propping a chair up to jam the door.

He is then accused of grabbing the victim’s arms and “pulling and pushing her around” before she was able to break away and raise the alarm as Thomas fled, according to police.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Copeland said Thomas also matched the description of a man who accosted a woman driver on the morning of Oct. 4 in Merchant Street and grabbed her inner thigh near her groin. Copeland said the woman was able to roll up her car window and trap her assailant’s arm while she honked the horn for assistance; when she released the man’s arm, he fled.

“The investigation into the Merchant Street incident is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming,” Copeland had said.

The detective said Thomas had been sought by police for several offenses related to domestic violence and had wrecked a car in Springfield on the evening of Oct. 4 while successfully fleeing officers of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He had finally been arrested the night of Oct. 6 after he fled a traffic stop in Decatur where police said he was driving a stolen vehicle. He is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $480,000, meaning he must post a bond of $48,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

