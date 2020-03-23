You are the owner of this article.
Cash stolen from Decatur restaurant register, police say
DECATUR— Police say a burglar took cash from the Head West Sub Stop register.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the suspect entered the 136 S. Oakland Ave. shop around 10:09 a.m. Sunday wearing a hooded coat and scarf covering his face.

The suspect grabbed the cash register drawer and sale monitor from behind the counter, carried them out of the shop and drove away in a maroon SUV described as having rear end damage, according to police.

Copeland said an employee working at the time pushed the suspect as he was running out of the business. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur/Macon County Area Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or Adult Criminal Investigations Unit at (217) 424-2734.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

