DECATUR — Timothy J. Carr, the thief from Mount Zion who told the cops they had caught him during his first attempt to steal vehicle catalytic converters, has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

Carr, 35, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on March 27 and pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Additional charges of criminal damage and possession of burglary tools were dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler as part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Carr had been captured red-handed by police patrols in the process of stealing converters from vehicles parked in the lot of Affordable Auto Repair, 805 N. Main St. in Decatur, on the night of Dec. 26. The converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and have a high scrap metal value.

“Timothy advised he was recently told about catalytic converters and the prices they fetch to sell them,” said the affidavit. “Timothy stated this was the first time he has ever attempted to take a catalytic converter. Timothy said he did not finish cutting the converters because he realized it was a bad idea.”

In addition to the probation, Carr was ordered to pay $1,460 in restitution and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

Court records show Carr was already on 18 months probation at the time of the offense after he had pleaded guilty in December of 2021 to a charge of domestic battery. But, as part of his latest plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to find him in violation of his previous sentence.

Brandon L. Buchen, a 21-year-old Decatur accomplice who had assisted with the converter thefts, was sentenced to 24 months probation when he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft at a Jan. 13 court hearing.

