DECATUR — Hungry and broke but armed with a saw, William J. Wattles Jr. sought to solve his financial problems by cutting off and stealing vehicle catalytic converters which have a high scrap value.

His Decatur targets ranged from ambulances to pickup trucks in a multiple vehicle crime spree that plagued the city during November.

His run came to an end on Nov. 25 when Decatur police arrested him red-handed after he had been busy slicing off the converter from a pickup truck parked in the 1100 block of South Monroe Street.

Several sworn affidavits filed by the police said the 46-year-old defendant had never tried to deny what he had been doing. On Wednesday he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 2½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of theft.

Wattles had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Diane Couri that saw Judge Jeffrey Geisler dismiss a further charge of criminal damage to property.

The affidavits quote Wattles as telling police he was an opportunist thief and, on the evening he was caught, had been walking with his saw looking for likely targets easy to steal from.

“William stated his intention was to sell the catalytic converter for money as he stated he is ‘broke’ and has no food,” said one affidavit.

Wattles was also on parole at the time he committed the thefts, having been sentenced to four years in prison in January of 2020 when he had pleaded guilty to a charge of dealing in methamphetamine.

