Catalytic converter thieves strike again in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Catalytic converter thieves have struck again, this time targeting a van belonging to the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the van’s converter was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. July 31 and 1 p.m. Aug. 23 while parked at the club’s headquarters in the 800 block of North Jasper Street. As is often the case with such thefts, the crime was discovered when the van was started and the exhaust system sounded way too loud.

This is the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts reported in and around Decatur. The cost to repair Boy and Girls Club van is estimated at more than $500.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

