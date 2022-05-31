 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalytic converter thieves strike again in Decatur

DECATUR — Catalytic converter thieves have struck again in Decatur, this time making off with a converter valued at $1,500 from a city used car lot.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the theft occurred at Premier Auto Sales, 1140 W. Pershing Road, sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

