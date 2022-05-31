Catalytic converter thieves strike again in Decatur

DECATUR — Catalytic converter thieves have struck again in Decatur, this time making off with a converter valued at $1,500 from a city used car lot.
Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the theft occurred at Premier Auto Sales, 1140 W. Pershing Road, sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!