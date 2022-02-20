 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalytic converter thieves target Decatur van

DECATUR — A catalytic converter was stolen from a van belonging to the Eagle Ridge assisted lifestyle community in the 800 block of West McKinley Avenue in Decatur.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the converter was taken sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday. Copeland said the person who reported the theft estimated the replacement bill at $3,500, although this also appeared to include costs for repairing damage done during the theft.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

