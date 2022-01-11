Cats revived after fire in abandoned Decatur house

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department used pet oxygen masks to revive two cats after they were found in the remains of a house fire.

Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, in the 1700 block of East Johns Street in Decatur.

The first units reported heavy smoke and fire from the front of the boarded up, residential structure. Flames threatened a residence to the east of the building fire.

"Engine Company crews deployed attack lines to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior, while truck company crews conducted roof operations to ventilate fire and smoke that had extended into the attic space," said Deputy Chief Jim Ohl in a press release. "After the initial fire attack, crews transitioned into an aggressive interior attack to complete the extinguishment and search for potential victims, as it was reported to be a house known for homeless people to congregate."

Search conditions were difficult for crews due to the house being full of garbage and various items.

The injured cats were taken care of at the scene by local animal control. No other victims were located and no injuries reported. The damage to the house is estimated to be more than $9,000.

According to the fire department, the fire appears to have started on the enclosed front porch area, possibly from a type of propane heater. An investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal. The cause is still undetermined.

