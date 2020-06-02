Cause of 4 overnight fires in Decatur under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The cause of four structure fires on Monday night and Tuesday morning remains under investigation, the Decatur Fire Department said.

"The overnight hours found Decatur fire companies responding to multiple fires located all over the city, for the second night in a row," the agency said in a statement.

The first, reported shortly before 11 p.m., was a house fire in the 800 block of North Edward Street. Arriving units found heavy fire showing from the rear of the vacant residence and rapidly advancing to the attic and roof. All companies worked hard to control the fire, which was brought under control in about 90 minutes.

The next reported fire was at 761 E. Lincoln Ave., a vacant house that was totally destroyed. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m.

The next fire reported around 2:30 a.m. at 1844 E. Lawrence St. was a garage on fire, with two vehicles also burning and live wires down.

Crews also responded to 240 W. Johnson Ave., where the back of the residence was on fire, the department said.