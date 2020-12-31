 Skip to main content
Cause of crash that killed Mount Zion man unknown
DECATUR — The cause of a fatal crash Tuesday along U.S. 51 near Riley Road is unknown, authorities said.

Jason Stout, 45, of Mount Zion was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital from internal trauma suffered during a single-vehicle crash, according to Coroner Michael Day.

Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said Thursday that Stout's vehicle went off the east side of the road and rolled over into a field. The incident was reported around 6:47 a.m. 

Brown said the crash investigation is complete and that it's unknown what caused it. Day said routine toxicology testing and an inquest are pending.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

