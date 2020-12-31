Cause of crash that killed Mount Zion man unknown

DECATUR — The cause of a fatal crash Tuesday along U.S. 51 near Riley Road is unknown, authorities said.
Jason Stout, 45, of Mount Zion was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Decatur Memorial Hospital from internal trauma suffered during a single-vehicle crash, according to Coroner Michael Day.
Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said Thursday that Stout's vehicle went off the east side of the road and rolled over into a field. The incident was reported around 6:47 a.m.
Brown said the crash investigation is complete and that it's unknown what caused it. Day said routine toxicology testing and an inquest are pending.
Top 10 stories of 2020 from the Herald & Review
The top 10 stories of 2020 from the Herald & Review
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
The Herald & Review's No. 10 story of 2020: Neighborhood revitalization top Decatur priority; but how to get there?
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were?
2020 was a year for tumultuous elections, and elections that never seem to end.
Soy City residents have shown they're willing to fight to preserve local history.
The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2020: Decatur schools navigate remote learning, prepare to return
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. No. 6: How Decatur schools navigate remote learning, designed a plan to return in person and continued with the BOLD facilities plan.
The Herald & Review's No. 5 story of 2020: Sports, locally and nationally, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
The bleachers were empty as COVID sidelined most high school sports in 2020.
Fairs, festivals, shows and concerts rely on people, and lots of them, for survival.
The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2020: Economic impact of COVID-19 followed new minimum wage increase
Among the significant impacts COVID-19 has had on the economy, Central Illinois residents also adjusted to a minimum wage hike during 2020.
Protesters in Decatur joined those across the country in calling for change after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten