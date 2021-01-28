Cause of death, identity of man found inside burned Decatur home still pending, coroner says

DECATUR — The investigation continues into the death of a man found Tuesday by firefighters battling an early morning fire at a Decatur home.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an initial autopsy on the individual was completed Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue in Bloomington.

The identity of the man is still being withheld, pending “completion of forensically required set of processes to establish positive identification,” Day said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A family member and neighbors told the Herald & Review on Tuesday that the man who died was the home's lone occupant, 91-year-old James Peterson.

Day said the cause of death is still classified as "pending" and that a final determination is awaiting toxicology screens and a completion of a fire investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Decatur Fire Department was called to 445 N. 35th St. at 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and back of the house, a news release stated. Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, officials said.