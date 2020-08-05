You have permission to edit this article.
Cause of Decatur garage fire under investigation
DECATUR — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate a Tuesday night fire involving a detached garage on a vacant lot.

According to a news release, Decatur firefighters arrived at 1196 W. Green St. at 9:21 p.m. to find smoke coming from the eaves of the building. Fire crews made quick entry and were able to bring the fire under control. They left the scene at 11:24 p.m.

The release listed the cause of the fire as incendiary.

