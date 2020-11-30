 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cause of Decatur garage fire under investigation
0 comments

Cause of Decatur garage fire under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Officials are investigating the cause of a Monday morning garage fire in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said crews arrived at 1720 E. Main St. around 8:53 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-car detached garage and brought it under control quickly, leaving the scene around 10:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon. 

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.  

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News