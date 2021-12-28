Cause of Decatur house fire called 'suspicious'

DECATUR — Authorities say the cause of a Tuesday morning house fire in Decatur is "suspicious."

Decatur firefighters were called to the house at 1453 E. Main St. at 9:47 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves and second floor windows.

Fire crews entered the home through the front door and located the fire in the first floor hallway, which is where it began. From there is extended into the wall and up to the second floor.

Battalion Chief Tim May said the crew quickly brought the fire under control so that none of the neighboring homes would be affected and soon had it extinguished.

May said the owners' of the residence were in the process of moving and there were no occupants at home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

An inspector from the State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.

The reported smoke and fire damage to the building is estimated to cost about $10,000.

