 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cause of Decatur house fire remains under investigation
0 comments
alert featured

Cause of Decatur house fire remains under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
West Main Street house fire

Smoke begins to clear as firefighters beat back the flames.

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — The cause of a house fire at 650 W. Main St. in Decatur on Sunday afternoon remains under investigation, the fire department said. 

In a statement released overnight, the department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire with trapped occupants. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person was found and rescued by firefighters. 

Decatur Ambulance Service helped provide medical care and transported two patients, the department said. An earlier Facebook post by the fire department said two "kids" were taken to a hospital, but the department's statement did not give ages of those involved. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire required a second alarm to fully extinguish, the department said. Crews remained on scene to assist with the State Fire Marshal investigation.

West Main Street house fire

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, witnesses told the Herald & Review they had forced their way into a burning home after hearing there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in making it upstairs. 

The department said no additional information was available. 

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon. 

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.  

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News