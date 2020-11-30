Cause of Decatur house fire remains under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a house fire at 650 W. Main St. in Decatur on Sunday afternoon remains under investigation, the fire department said.
In a statement released overnight, the department said crews responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of a fire with trapped occupants. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house. Three occupants had already evacuated the structure, and a fourth person was found and rescued by firefighters.
Decatur Ambulance Service helped provide medical care and transported two patients, the department said. An earlier Facebook post by the fire department said two "kids" were taken to a hospital, but the department's statement did not give ages of those involved.
The fire required a second alarm to fully extinguish, the department said. Crews remained on scene to assist with the State Fire Marshal investigation.
On Sunday afternoon, witnesses told the Herald & Review they had forced their way into a burning home after hearing there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in making it upstairs.
The department said no additional information was available.
