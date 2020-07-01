You are the owner of this article.
Cause of fire that damaged Decatur garage under investigation
Cause of fire that damaged Decatur garage under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a fire in a three-car garage Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, fire officials said.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were dispatched at 4:26 p.m. to a structure fire at 1051 W. Mound Road.

The release stated they arrived to find fire coming through the roof of the garage, which was attached to a two-and-a-half-story residence owned by New Life pregnancy Center that was under renovation in recent weeks.

It took about an hour to bring the fire, which was running through the large attic areas of the structure, under control. Units cleared the scene at 7:03 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

