Cause of fires in 2 nearby Decatur homes under investigation
Cause of fires in 2 nearby Decatur homes under investigation

DECATUR — Two fires in vacant homes Monday evening are under investigation. 

Decatur fire crews were dispatched to 1649 N. Monroe St. at 8:59 p.m., where they found numerous fires set throughout the home, the Fire Department said in a statement.

A passerby told firefighters about another fire at 625 W. Olive St. That fire had been set in a bedroom, the department said. 

The houses are about a block away from each other. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

