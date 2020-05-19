Cause of fires in 2 nearby Decatur homes under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Two fires in vacant homes Monday evening are under investigation.

Decatur fire crews were dispatched to 1649 N. Monroe St. at 8:59 p.m., where they found numerous fires set throughout the home, the Fire Department said in a statement.

A passerby told firefighters about another fire at 625 W. Olive St. That fire had been set in a bedroom, the department said.

The houses are about a block away from each other.

