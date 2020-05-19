Cause of fires in 2 nearby Decatur homes under investigation

DECATUR — Two fires in vacant homes Monday evening are under investigation.
Decatur fire crews were dispatched to 1649 N. Monroe St. at 8:59 p.m., where they found numerous fires set throughout the home, the Fire Department said in a statement.
A passerby told firefighters about another fire at 625 W. Olive St. That fire had been set in a bedroom, the department said.
The houses are about a block away from each other.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!