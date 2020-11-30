Cause of Monday morning garage fire under investigation

DECATUR— Officials are investigating the cause of a Monday morning garage fire in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said crews arrived at 1720 E. Main St. around 8:53 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-car detached garage and brought it under control quickly, leaving the scene around 10:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

