Cause of South Olympia Drive fire released

DECATUR— The Decatur Fire Department says no injuries came from a Thursday night house fire that caused several thousand dollars in damages.
Fire Inspector Mike Wigginton said crews were dispatched to 3006 S. Olympia Drive at 11:38 p.m. after police officers in the area noticed the fire. The owner was inside the house when the fire started and had just been waking up.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire caused approximately $50,000 worth of damages to the house and around $15,000 to items inside, according to Wigginton.
An investigation by the Decatur Fire Investigations Bureau found that the fire started from a spontaneous combustion from the polyurethane coating on house floors combined with rags in a nearby garbage tote. The homeowner had been getting house floors redone.
He was displaced with no injuries and provided shelter by a friend, Wigginton said.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten