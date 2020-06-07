Cause of 'suspicious' Decatur structure fire under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The cause of a Decatur structure fire has not been determined and an investigation is still underway, officials said Sunday.

The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to 446 N. Edward St. Arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.

Crews launched an "aggressive interior attack" to contain the fire to the rooms of origin. There were no injuries.

Firefighters remained on scene and a state fire marshal investigator was called because of the suspicious nature of the fire, the fire department said.

