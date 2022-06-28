 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CDC designates Macon County's community COVID level at high

DECATUR — Macon County health officials are recommending additional precautions after the Centers for Disease Control has designated its COVID community level as high.

The designation is based on a combination the weekly metrics case rate per 100,000 population (300.94 cases for Macon County), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (16), and percent staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (4.3%).

In its latest weekly update, which provides statistics for June 16-22, the Macon County Health Department reported 296 new cases and seven hospitalizations.

Macon County joins nearby Champaign, Douglas, Montgomery and Tazewell counties with the high designation. All of the counties that border Macon are designated as medium.

Based on the high community level, it is recommended that individuals:

• Wear a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.

• Stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses.

• Get tested if you have symptoms.

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

