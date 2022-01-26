Celebratory cigar, followed by bullet, lands Decatur man in jail, police report

DECATUR — Police report a Decatur man who decided to mark the arrival of the New Year with a celebratory cigar and shooting a bullet through his own windshield spent the rest of the first morning of 2022 in a Macon County Jail cell.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart said he happened to be on patrol around 12 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of West Main Street when he heard the sound of a gunshot. He looked around to see the 24-year-old man “walking briskly” away from him with one hand tucked inside his hooded sweatshirt; and he kept walking and broke into a run in response to shouted commands to “come here” and “stop” according to Stewart.

The officer said it didn’t take long to figure out which nearby apartment building the man lived in. “Officers would locate (him) inside his apartment during a protective sweep of the building,” added Stewart. “He was hiding underneath a pile of clothing in the closet.” A 9mm semi-automatic pistol was later discovered tucked underneath the living room couch.

Stewart said the man at first said he had gone out to his car to smoke a celebratory cigar and “while manipulating his firearm” the handgun had accidentally discharged, blowing a hole through the windshield. But police said that story was undermined by the man’s 21-year-old girlfriend who said he had talked about firing off his handgun at midnight to welcome in the new year.

“When confronted about this, (he) advised it was more of a spur of the moment thing, not a scheduled thing, which also indicated the shot was not accidental,” added Stewart.

“When asked why he ran, he advised it was because he had just fired his weapon.”

The affidavit lists the man as being placed under arrest at 12:49 a.m. and booked into the jail on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and resisting/obstructing police. Jail records show he remained locked up until 11:36 a.m., when he was released after posting a bond of $2,000 on bail set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.