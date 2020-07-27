Central A&M suspends extracurricular activities after student tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOWEAQUA — All extracurricular activities in the Central A&M School District are being suspended until further notice after an involved student tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are working closely with Shelby County Public Health Department for identifying further possible cases,” Superintendent DeAnn Heck said in message posted on the district’s website.

Those with questions were directed to contact their child’s coach or high school Principal Charles Brown.

The Shelby County Health Department on Monday reported six more residents, including a 14-year old male, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the teen and a 70-year-old female are isolated in their homes with mild to moderate symptoms.

An 84-year-old male resident of the Villas of Hollybrook Assisted Living Center in Shelbyville is isolated in the facility with mild symptoms. A 61-year-old male client of Shelby County Community Services, living independently, is isolated in his home with mild symptoms.

After reporting four new cases earlier in the day, the health department added two additional cases that were originally assigned to adjoining counties