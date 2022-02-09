Central Illinois dentist indicted on multiple drug charges

SPRINGFIELD — A dentist who used to practice in Mattoon, Neoga and Effingham is facing a slate of federal charges alleging he extracted fentanyl from patient anesthetic for his own recreational use.

Dr. Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday after a federal grand jury indicted him on eight counts of drug diversion. He was also charged with eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products and three counts of making false statements related to health care matters.

A statement from the office of Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle accused Jensen of draining the drug from vials meant to be used for patient anesthesia. He covered up what he’d done by topping up the vials with “another substance” and reapplying the vial safety caps.

“He then… administered the adulterated fentanyl, which was now half its labeled strength, to his patients,” the statement said.

“The indictment further alleges one count of tampering with consumer products in that Jensen administered the fentanyl he adulterated to a specific patient which resulted in serious bodily injury to that patient,” the statement said.

Jensen was being held in the Sangamon County Jail and faces prison time that could range up to a maximum of more than 40 years if convicted on all counts.

A check with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said Jensen started practicing dentistry in Illinois in 1987. He formerly practiced in Mattoon, Neoga and later in Effingham. Local news reports list the Effingham office as closing in 2011 and IDFPR records show Jensen had his dental license suspended for six months that year for what it described as “failure to comply with terms of a Care, Counseling and Treatment Agreement.”

Jensen was most recently practicing in Springfield where a website for his office describes him as offering oral and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, micro surgery and anesthesia.

