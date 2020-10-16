Central Illinois fire crews busied with field and grass fires

CERRO GORDO — Lance Muirhead and his father, Mathew, knew the gravity of the situation Wednesday evening when they saw smoke coming from a nearby field.

The Cerro Gordo farmers, who planned to harvest corn that afternoon, instead assisted their neighbors alongside several fire departments in an attempt to subdue a spreading field fire spanning from Fitzgerald Road to Ridge Road.

“If the roles were reversed, we know they would’ve done the same for us,” Lance Muirhead said. “Fortunately for us, we had already cut our beans in that area, but the wind was extremely wicked and the field conditions were so dry that the fire was growing at an exponential rate, so there’s really no telling how much more damage it could have caused.”

Butch Hildebrand, assistant chief of the Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District, estimated nearly 500 acres of cut beans, cut corn and standing corn fields were burned up, but was able to be stopped before reaching a nearby residence and shed. Hildebrand on Thursday afternoon said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It was one of many such fires across the region on Wednesday.