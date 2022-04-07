Central Illinois fire districts benefit from state equipment grants

SPRINGFIELD — Area fire departments are among the recipients of funds from the Small Equipment Grant Program through the
Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
“Grant programs, such as the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant, are vital to rural volunteer departments like ours. These funds allow us to purchase equipment that we might not have been able to afford, allowing our firefighters and EMT’s to continue providing the service our community has come to expect,”
Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Mike Jennings said.
The Bethany department received $19,000 through the program. The Blue Mound Fire Protection District in Macon County received $26,000.
A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
Other area recipients are:
Wabash Fire Protection District, $21,539; Clinton Fire & Rescue, $24,770; Newman Community Fire Protection District, $12,688.02; Chrisman Fire Protection District, $26,000; Tri-County Fire Protection District, $25,566; St. Peter Fire Protection District, $24,630; New Holland Fire Protection District, $20,576; DeLand Fire Protection District, $26,000; and Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District, $16,500.
Flames burst through the windows of a warehouse in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur. Three commercial structures were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that required all of the Decatur Fire Department's equipment to control and extinguish.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mark Hunter could do nothing but watch as flames made their way through a group of buildings along Grand Avenue in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire's spread to a neighboring building owned by Hunter.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Crews respond to a warehouse fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in May.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Crews respond to a three-alarm fire at East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street on Saturday afternoon. Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
