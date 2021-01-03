Central Illinois gets more snow than expected, fairly mild temperatures predicted over next few days

LINCOLN — Weather officials say the Decatur area saw around four to eight inches of snowfall overnight Saturday, but it may not hang around very long.

Snow accumulation in areas outside of Macon County along Interstate 72 totaled upwards of 10 inches, according to Scott Baker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. The weather service had initially forecasted a high of two inches of snowfall.

"There was a heavy band of snow that developed as the system moved through the area," Baker said. "That's why we ended up getting a lot more than what was originally forecasted."

The NWS reports Mount Pulaski in Logan County and Warrensburg in Macon County received 4 inches of snow. Argenta, also in Macon County, received 6 inches of snow and several other Macon County towns, such as Monticello, reported 8 inches of snow. Cisco reported 9.8 inches of snow at 6:30 a.m.

