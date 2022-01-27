 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Central Illinois hospitals experience blood shortages, urge people to donate

  • 0

Students and community members donated blood at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Visit herald-review.com to see a video about January being National Blood Donor Awareness Month.

DECATUR — As blood supplies across the U.S. become scarce, local health care providers and hospitals are emphasizing the need for blood donations. 

“This is a concerning situation for us, our hospitals, our patients and our communities in general,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing at ImpactLife. “Blood is not something that can be manufactured, it has to come from other people.”

Hospital administrators and doctors shared their current blood supply status and reasons why blood donations are needed during a joint news conference Thursday hosted by ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit organization providing blood supply to 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Local hospitals include those in Decatur, Mattoon, Bloomington, Lincoln, Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville, Monticello, Springfield, Champaign and Effingham.

People are also reading…

The conference highlighted the various uses of blood donations in hospitals throughout the Central Illinois region while advocating for the public to donate as much as they can. 

Hess said they are still seeing significantly less donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are operating at about 27% fewer mobile donations compared to what they had in 2019 before the pandemic began.

“It’s been emphasized well that blood is a life saving intervention, it’s a critical medical resource and no matter the reason, we must have blood components on the shelves at all time,” said Dr. Ruchika Goel, ImpactLife medical director. ”Unfortunately, blood is becoming an increasingly scarce resource and not only is the severity of the critical blood shortage getting attention but the frequency of the critical blood supply is increasing as well.”

Watch now: Help available for homeless in Decatur

Goel, who is a physician with Memorial Health and HSHS Illinois, said shortage is a national problem.

As blood collectors, ImpactLife faces a challenge with managing the growing instability of blood inventories across the region which becomes an urgent need to employ all resources for blood conservation as hospital demands eventually go unmet, Goel said.

The pandemic has also created roadblocks, preventing them from restocking their blood inventory as blood drives are being canceled or consolidated and the heightened urgency continues, Goel said.

Taped statements remain evidence in brutal series of Decatur home invasions

“At a hospital level, these critical blood shortages can have significant operational consequences including the cancellation of elective procedures,” Goel said. “We really want to work and continue to supply blood product availability and avoid any disruptions.”

Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive at HSHS Illinois,  said having enough blood on hand to treat patients is critical to their hospital network that includes HSHS St. Mary’s in Decatur, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham and HSHS Good Shepherd in Shelbyville. 

“Blood is important from a number of perspectives clinically,” Mander said. “In the case of major trauma, major heart surgery or significant blood loss after childbirth, it helps replace the blood pressure and manage that but also helps with oxygen transport and with facilitating clotting in the body.”

Decatur-area pharmacies to provide free N95 masks

“Without the administration of blood and this important therapy in these situations, our patients can die,” Mander said. 

Cancellations and postponements are also a possibility as they are managing their blood inventory on a day to day basis, constantly making sure they have the necessary supply to meet the demands of patients, Mander said. 

Mander said the blood is also needed for patients undergoing dialysis or with other blood disorders which require multiple blood transfusions a week and if they do not receive their necessary transfusions, they can then become sick over a period of time. 

Watch now: Decatur man's legal defense off to shaky start on charges he tried to kill Decatur cop

Other than surgical and trauma patients, Dr. Linda Jones, vice president of ancillary operations at Memorial Health, said blood donations are important for the hundreds of cancer patients they treat across their hospital network that includes Decatur Memorial and Springfield Memorial Hospitals. 

“Many cancers cause loss of blood from unusual bleeding when cancers invade organs and blood vessels but also the impact of treatment is very serious,” Jones said. “Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery can all impact the ability of the body to produce new blood cells and transfusions are frequently given to treatment patients.”

Jones said radiation therapy can impair the ability of bone marrow to produce new red blood cells that require the body to be heavily oxygenated while chemotherapy can enhance bone marrow stability to reproduce red  blood cells, white blood cells and platelets that can contribute to bleeding. 

Watch now: Regan Deering becomes second Republican to enter 13th Congressional race

In addition, the impact of certain surgeries can contribute to bleeding or the loss of blood and reduce the reproduction of red blood cells, which could lead to patient infections or conditions like anemia, Jones said. 

Currently, Jones said they are only seeing about a one to three day supply of blood and they have already put in place conservation measures and restrictive criteria around routine uses of blood to assist with saving those critical supplies. 

“For example, many times physicians are comfortable with transfusing a patient with anemia or red blood cells when they have a hemoglobin between eight and 10,” Dr. Jones said. “However, in the conservative measures we encourage physicians to conserve red blood cells and not transfuse unless the hemoglobin is seven or below.”

 

 

HOW TO GIVE

ImpactLife has announced upcoming blood drives in Macon County.

  • Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance, Monday, Feb. 7, 4-7 p.m. at Mount Zion Christian Church, 1125 Florian Ave., Mount Zion.
  • Macon County Community Blood Drive, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8-11 a.m. at the Bloodmobile at Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The Decatur ImpactLife is located at 151 W. Main St. and is open Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call (800) 747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Supply chain issues and inflation vex area farmers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News