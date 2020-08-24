 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois is getting a new area code: 447
0 comments

Central Illinois is getting a new area code: 447

{{featured_button_text}}
Telephone

SPRINGFIELD — Central Illinois is getting closer to having a new area code, which means some changes for customers. 

Carriers starting on March 27 will be able to assign new numbers to area code 447. The "overlay" area code will cover the same area as the 217 code, which covers 36 counties. The new area code is needed as 217 numbers run out. 

A six-month adjustment period starts on Saturday. During that time, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits. 

On Feb. 27, all local calls made within the 217 area code will have to be placed using the 10-digit telephone number (area code, plus the seven-digit telephone number).

Beginning March 27, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 447 area code.

Existing numbers won't change and the new rules won't change the cost of calls. 

The Illinois Commerce Commission in a statement said customers should make sure automatic dialing equipment for security systems, voicemail services, medical alert systems and others need to be updated. 

Visit icc.illinois.gov or contact your local telephone service provider for more information.

Decatur firefighters perform training exercises

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News