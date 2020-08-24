Central Illinois is getting a new area code: 447

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Central Illinois is getting closer to having a new area code, which means some changes for customers.

Carriers starting on March 27 will be able to assign new numbers to area code 447. The "overlay" area code will cover the same area as the 217 code, which covers 36 counties. The new area code is needed as 217 numbers run out.

A six-month adjustment period starts on Saturday. During that time, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits.

On Feb. 27, all local calls made within the 217 area code will have to be placed using the 10-digit telephone number (area code, plus the seven-digit telephone number).

Beginning March 27, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 447 area code.

Existing numbers won't change and the new rules won't change the cost of calls.

The Illinois Commerce Commission in a statement said customers should make sure automatic dialing equipment for security systems, voicemail services, medical alert systems and others need to be updated.