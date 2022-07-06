Central Illinois sees heat wave, storm possibility

LINCOLN — Extremely hot weather is expected to continue Wednesday, along with a chance for storms.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln predicted heat indices from 100 to 110 degrees for portions of Central Illinois. A heat advisory was issued Tuesday, and some parts of the region were still expected to remain under the advisory until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Central Illinois also could experience strong to severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service. While the timing was uncertain, the weather service said large hail and damaging winds could be possible.

During a heat wave, the American Red Cross recommends staying indoors as much as possible, dressing lightly, staying hydrated and avoiding drinks that are caffeinated, high in sugar or alcoholic.

Symptoms of heat stroke include: a body temperature above 104°F, hot skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or passing out. The Red Cross recommends seeking immediate medical attention if the person experiences heat stroke or begins to vomit.

Another serious problem caused by heat is dehydration, said Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator at the McLean County Health Department. And it's an issue that can escalate throughout a hot day.

"When our body temperature rises, just a little bit … you might sweat just a little bit more," Manko said. "That little bit of extra sweat can add up at the end of the day."

Anyone suspected of suffering from a heat-related illness should immediately begin cooling down and drinking water. It's crucial to get the person indoors or in the shade and apply ice or wet towels to either the neck or the inner elbow. If the person wants to lie down, she said to elevate their feet to help with blood flow.

Signs of dehydration include: not using the bathroom despite drinking water; darker urine; muscle cramps, especially in the legs and toes; dry mouth; and bad breath.