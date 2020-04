× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Central Illinois is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service at Lincoln says.

The storms are expected late Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of stronger storms that could carry large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday will be windy, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing Thursday night and again Monday night.

