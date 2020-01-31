Central Illinois vape shops prepare for federal ban on some flavored vaping products

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the approach was an attempt to balance the problem of underage vaping with “the potential role that e-cigarettes may play in helping adult smokers transition completely away” from regular cigarettes.

The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey study on e-cigarette use found that more than five million U.S. middle and high school students were current users, with most using the cartridge-based products, the FDA said.

Christopher Owen, manager of Steam Engine Vaping in Fairview Plaza, acknowledged that cartridge-based e-cigarettes had especially appealed to teenagers. His business had already limited sales of the affected products.

“They can slip them in their pocket, it doesn’t produce a lot of smoke, and the nicotine content is higher,” he said.

Federal law has prohibited the sale of e-cigarettes and all other tobacco to those under 21 since April. Allen, of Steam Engine Vaping, said his business lost a few customers when that happened.

“They’re just going to buy it online or somewhere else,” he said. “That stung, but it wasn’t that bad.”