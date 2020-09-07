 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo schools altering classes after virus cases confirmed; Macon County adds three cases
0 comments

Cerro Gordo schools altering classes after virus cases confirmed; Macon County adds three cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CERRO GORDO — Cerro Gordo High School is temporarily closing after three people there tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community," Superintendent Brett Robinson said in a letter.

Download PDF Cerro Gordo High School

Students and staff who had prolonged close contact with the people will be in quarantine for 14 days.

High school students will be switching to remote learning until Sept. 21 starting Tuesday.

"We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the letter said.

In Macon County, health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in eight confirmed deaths.

The latest reported fatalities bring the statewide death toll due to the virus to 8,179 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 250,961 confirmed coronavirus cases during the same period.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,975 tests of specimens for a total of 4,447,347 tests conducted in Illinois. That brings the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests to 4.2%.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said Illinois and a half-dozen other states with increasing COVID-19 numbers are at risk for a surge in cases over the holiday.

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News