Cerro Gordo schools altering classes after virus cases confirmed; Macon County adds three cases

CERRO GORDO — Cerro Gordo High School is temporarily closing after three people there tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community," Superintendent Brett Robinson said in a letter.

Students and staff who had prolonged close contact with the people will be in quarantine for 14 days.

High school students will be switching to remote learning until Sept. 21 starting Tuesday.

"We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the letter said.

In Macon County, health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.