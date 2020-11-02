 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo woman died of smoke inhalation, coroner says
Cerro Gordo woman died of smoke inhalation, coroner says

A 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman died Sunday from smoke inhalation related to a house fire, Macon County Corner Michael Day said.

In a news release, Day said an autopsy conducted Monday in McLean County said there was no evidence of "antemortem strangulation, trauma, tumor or infection."

Day said "the identity of the victim in this tragic situation will be temporarily withheld pending further forensic/investigative examination."

The woman was found at the scene of a fire which destroyed the residence at 1101 North East County Line Road and required multiple departments to control.

The fire is being investigated by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

