DECATUR — A daughter police said stole from her Decatur mother after she believed the woman was dying from COVID-19 has been sentenced to 24 months of “second chance probation.”

Kimberly D. Danner of Cerro Gordo pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft when she appeared Feb. 16 in Macon County Circuit Court. She took a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders that saw a further charge of financially exploiting the elderly or disabled dismissed.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the defendant, aged 46, started working for a homecare company so she could look after her 66-year-old mother in 2021.

But the mother’s 41-year-old son had become concerned about her condition and found her “lying in bed disheveled and unable to care for herself” when he visited her home on Feb. 24, 2022.

“(He) reported that he noticed his (the mother’s) credit cards were missing,” said Detective Bryan Kaylor, who signed the affidavit.

“(He) advised along with the credit cards, there was $1,600 missing from a safe ...”

Kaylor said the son told police his mother had been taken into hospice care for a time and he believed Danner had helped herself to the money and cards after assuming their mother was dying.

Kaylor said the son later provided police with bank statements and written documentation showing that more than $2,537 had been looted from the mother’s bank account. Police also obtained video images of Danner making fraudulent purchases at various local businesses.

In addition to the probation, Judge James Coryell ordered Danner to perform 30 hours of community service and submit to six random drug tests during her probation. She was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment and to pay restitution of $1,563 in equal monthly installments.

The judge further ordered her to “work or pursue a course of study” and pay $250 to have her DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand