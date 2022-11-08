Challenging attorneys highly rate themselves to be Macon County judge

DECATUR — Neither candidate vying to become the next Macon County Circuit Court judge lacks a high legal opinion of their own abilities.

Republican candidate Shane Mendenhall said he is proven and confident having already come through one electoral baptism by fire, defeating challenger and sitting judge Rodney Forbes in the primary race.

Democratic challenger Andrew Weatherford is buoyed by being the lone selection for the job by his party and was anointed as the judicial candidate of choice without a primary challenge.

Voters, as the final judges when democracy intrudes into the rarefied legal world, are now left to pronounce the only verdict that matters come Nov 8.

In one poll conducted for the primary election by the Illinois State Bar Association surveying fellow attorneys, however, neither Mendenhall or Weatherford came out on top.

Judge Forbes, who remains an associate judge anyway because he was appointed by his fellow circuit jurists, received a vote of “recommended” for the office while both Mendenhall and Weatherford did not.

Out of dozens of votes cast, Mendenhall scored 63.08 on the poll section labeled “meets requirements of office”, while Weatherford scored 41.67. But Weatherford scored 71.23 to Mendenhall’s 68.18 on “impartiality,” while both scored close on “integrity”: Mendenhall polled 88.06 to Weatherford’s 87.67.

Now the candidates must try and tip the scales in their individual favor with the best winning arguments. Weatherford says his long track record of hours spent litigating in courtrooms is enough to give him the nod.

“Voters deserve a judge who will impartially determine and interpret the law in accordance with the facts that are before him or her,” said the lawyer, who practices with Johnson, Chiligiris & Weatherford.

“I believe I am uniquely qualified to do so; I have significant courtroom experience and more qualifications from that courtroom experience than my opponent.”

Weatherford, 41, points to some 235 court appearances during 2021 and believes the cut and thrust of those arguments hones the legal mind you need to sit in judgment of others.

“So I feel like I have the courtroom experience that matters, that a good judge should have,” he added. “And, given all that, I believe that I am the more qualified candidate.”

Mendenhall begs to differ, and says he’s backed by other lawyers who gave him that higher rating on meeting the requirements of judicial office. He also noted that the same state bar poll rated his legal ability at 64.18, compared to his challenger’s score of 36.

“To me, that is concerning when only 36% of your peers, responding to a poll, say you have the legal ability to serve as judge,” added Mendehall, 42, who works with the law firm of Bolen, Robinson & Ellis.

“I have litigated cases throughout the state of Illinois and across the country in state and federal court and I’ve had the opportunity to practice in a number of different practice areas,” he said, outlining his own experience.

“And I also have a good relationship with the attorneys and judges here in this community.”

Mendenhall said he has heard Weatherford say that when someone winds up in court, they don’t care whether the judge in their case is Republican or Democrat.

“And so while that may be accurate and I don’t necessarily disagree with that, you do want a judge who is knowledgeable and experienced and who is going to follow the law,” he said.

“I believe we need to elect people across the board who are going to put the safety of law-abiding citizens above that of the criminal.”

Weatherford said the wise judge carefully listens to all arguments before applying their legal knowledge.

“I do enjoy hearing both sides and trying to parse through those facts to lead to a just decision,” he said.