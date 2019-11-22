You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chance of snow Saturday morning in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

Chance of snow Saturday morning in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Macon County residents could wake up to a dusting of snow Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln is calling for a chance of snow between 4 and 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Temperatures will dip to 29 degrees overnight and reach a high of 40 degrees Saturday, the weather service said. The snow will turn to rain after 11 a.m. as the temperature increases.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
8
0
0
3
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News