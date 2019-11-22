Chance of snow Saturday morning in Macon County

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — Macon County residents could wake up to a dusting of snow Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is calling for a chance of snow between 4 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Dry & cool today. Small chance of snow late tonight, changing to a rain/snow mix Sat. Any accumulations will be less than 1/2 inch. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/BrCtEsFnrh— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 22, 2019
Temperatures will dip to 29 degrees overnight and reach a high of 40 degrees Saturday, the weather service said. The snow will turn to rain after 11 a.m. as the temperature increases.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites