Charges dismissed against Decatur woman in kitchen spatula whipping

DECATUR — Charges against a Decatur woman accused of punishing a 12-year-old girl by whipping her across the buttocks with a kitchen spatula, and allowing a man to whip the child with a belt, have been dismissed.

Carol J. Jackson, 39, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Nov. 12 to be told charges of domestic battery involving bodily harm and causing a child to be endangered were being dropped. Judge Rodney Forbes dismissed them without prejudice, which means they could be refiled in the future.

Commenting on the case Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said he was limited on what he could say because the situation involved a juvenile case filing as well.

“I guess what I can say is the woman is cooperating with appropriate services to correct the situation that brought it to our attention and so we were willing to dismiss,” added Rueter.

The case dates to February when a Department of Children Family Services worker alerted the Macon County Sheriff’s Office that she had noticed bruising on the child’s thigh.

A sworn affidavit from deputies quotes Jackson as saying she had disciplined the girl after the girl had struck a 10-year-old child with a shoe and menaced a 6-year-old child with a knife. Later, Jackson had given permission for Christopher M. Johnson, 30, to further punish the girl by whipping her with a belt.

Johnson appeared in court in August and been sentenced to 12 months probation after accepting a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction.

