Charges dismissed in wake of gunfight on Decatur street

DECATUR — Charges that Decatur man Darreon A. Page shot and wounded another gunman during a street fight have been dismissed.

Page, 24, had previously pleaded not guilty to committing two counts of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case had been scheduled for a Macon County Circuit Court jury trial Jan. 11 but the state attorney’s office told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith it had to drop the charges, which were then dismissed by the judge.

Commenting on the case Tuesday, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said his prosecutors were left with little choice. “The issue was, as is often the case in these cases, the compliance or cooperation of the victim of the offense,” Rueter added.

“Here, the victim was no longer cooperating with us and was no longer willing to testify and was not providing information that would lead to a successful prosecution.”

The charges date to July 17, 2020 when Page was accused of intervening to help a friend involved in the fight at the intersection of North Clinton and East Condit streets. Page was described by Decatur police affidavits as getting involved after his friend had been confronted by another gunman.

Bystanders quoted by police said the other gunman had fired several shots in the air before Page shot back, inflicting life-threatening wounds that the other gunman was able to survive. A 22-year-old woman bystander had also been hit but her injuries were not described as serious.

Detectives arriving at the crime scene had been confronted with an area they described as littered with spent shell casings and spattered with blood and blood trails.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

