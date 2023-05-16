DECATUR — Charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage have been dismissed against Decatur man Robert L. Moore Jr.

The 44-year-old defendant had pleaded not guilty to all counts and was due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court. But in an unscheduled court appearance April 28, the office of the state’s attorney said it was dropping all charges.

Moore, who had been held in the Macon County Jail since his arrest on January 1, was immediately ordered released by Judge Lindsey Shelton.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Moore had verbally threatened and spit at a neighbor in a Decatur public housing complex after she complained about him hammering on a shared apartment wall. Moore was then accused of using his hand to pound a hole in another wall and of spitting in the face of a security officer. Police said he also swore at them and was generally uncooperative when they arrived.

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the assistant state’s attorney who reviewed security camera footage of the alleged crimes decided the evidence was not there to prosecute Moore.

“Based on a review of that evidence she (the assistant state's attorney) made a decision that it wasn’t a case that would be sufficient to go in front of a jury,” Rueter added. “And I trust her judgment.”

