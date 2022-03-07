Charges dropped against former Decatur school board candidate

DECATUR — Six charges alleging battery involving bodily harm and physical contact against former Decatur school board candidate Ferlaxnes B. Carson have been dropped by prosecutors.

At least for now.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said his office was forced to dismiss the six counts, plus a charge of criminal trespass, at a hearing on Feb. 28 after key victims/witnesses had not come forward.

Rueter said the 30-year-old Carson was seen as a lesser involved suspect in a case that involved a dispute in November of 2020 over a repossessed car belonging to her sister, Genesis L. Carson, 32.

She was charged with the same list of offenses and the case against her had been dismissed Dec. 14, the day it was due to go to trial, because the victims, key witnesses for the prosecution, failed to appear at Macon County Circuit Court.

“And since the witnesses didn’t show up for trial on the greater involved defendant, the decision was also made not to proceed on that one (the case against Ferlaxnes Carson) until we hear from the victims,” said Rueter.

He pointed out that the cases against Genesis and Ferlaxnes Carson were dismissed “without prejudice” which, in legal terms, leaves them open to being refiled at some point.

“We are in the process of reaching out to the victims now to see if this is something they have just decided they don’t want to bother with or is this something they want to pursue,” added Rueter.

Ferlaxnes Carson, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, posted on Facebook saying the dropping of charges was vindication of her consistent claim of innocence.

“Some told me to plead out. Some told me I wasn’t gone (sic) win against them. God told me to push through and fight!!! Especially when I wasn’t guilty for what they said!” she posted.

“It's been a long year with this over my head; I got declined on jobs, organizations, positions. Man oh man. My story is already crazy… but this is another chapter in it that I can close out. God is good!”

Carson was an unsuccessful candidate for school board in 2021.

Rueter said evidence reviewed by his prosecutors showed that trouble had flared when the two sisters showed up at a Decatur repossessors’ lot so Genesis Carson could retrieve personal items from her car.

He said the allegation was that Genesis dashed toward the car and was trying to smash one of its windows when she got into a physical confrontation with the repossessor’s staff. Her sister then became involved in that confrontation, it is alleged.

