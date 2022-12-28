Charges filed after Decatur mom attacked at bus stop, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur mom walking her young daughter to a bus stop suddenly found herself under attack from a female passenger already waiting there, police report.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said her assailant, Felicia Daniels, 65, accused the 39-year-old mom of trying to kill her. She then shoved her and punched her in the face several times, breaking her glasses, as the mom struck out to try and defend herself, the whole incident watched by her frightened child.

The affidavit said the unprovoked attack, which occurred on the morning of Oct. 8 in the 800 block of West Main Street, was stopped by a passing man who told Daniels to leave.

Police found and arrested Daniels on Nov. 24 and she appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage. She has yet to enter a formal plea and Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to appoint a public defender after Daniels said she had no money.

The affidavit said Daniels is known to police as a person who has “mental health/substance abuse concerns” and, after the October attack, had made allegations that a woman had “tried to hire someone to kill her.”

Macon County Jail records show she is free after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $7,500. Her bail conditions warn her to stay away from the bus stop victim.

Daniels is due back in court Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing where a judge will decide if there is probable cause to try her.

