Charity pays off the mortgage for the family of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

NEW YORK CITY — A New York-based charity that helps the families of fallen first responders announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage for the family of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.
Oberheim, 44, who is from Decatur and formerly served with the city’s police department, was shot to death in the line of duty on May 19 by a suspect in a domestic violence disturbance.
The suspect, Darion Lafayete, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded Oberheim’s fellow officer, Jeffrey Creel, who survived and has since recovered. Oberheim is survived by his wife, Amber, and four daughters.
In a statement the charity, called the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said the Oberheim mortgage was one of 50 it had paid off for the families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families who had lost loved ones during military service.
The charity said the pay-offs were the largest ever made on one day in the history of the foundation. It said it was able to afford to do it thanks to a generous outpouring of public support in the wake of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The charity takes its name from the heroic actions of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller. Heading home for a day off on the day of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, he rushed back to report for duty. Finding the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel closed for security reasons, he got out of his truck and ran through the tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back to get to the Twin Towers.
“Where he gave up his life while saving others,” the charity says on its website.
Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller said Thursday: “This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation.
“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to never forget what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, the Oberheim family and 49 additional families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home.”
Siller said the charity also provides mortgage-free homes to the nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. It had pledged in 2021 to deliver 200 homes in honor of the charity’s 20th anniversary and reports that, by the end of the year, it is on course to deliver 450 homes across all its programs.
